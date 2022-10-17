DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Diedre DeJear will face off in a debate in the only such meeting scheduled to be held before Election Day.

It will be televised live Monday night on Iowa PBS. The candidates will meet for the debate a day after a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll showed Reynolds holds a double-digit lead as the Republican seeks a second full term in office.

Reynolds is running on her record of cutting taxes and managing state finances, building up a billion dollar surplus in state funds. She is seeking the elimination of abortion rights.

DeJear has been critical of the Republican controlled-government, saying Reynolds and GOP lawmakers are underfunding programs, including public schools. She supports abortion rights.