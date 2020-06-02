Inside polling places during the COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters are making their voices heard as they cast their ballots in the June Primary. Polling locations will be open until 7 p.m. local time.

Registered Republican voters can vote in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate Primaries. Incumbents Dusty Johnson and Mike Rounds are facing primary challenges from Liz Marty May and Scyller Borglum, respectively.

Registered Democrats and Independents can vote in the U.S. Presidential Primary between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

The election falls during the global COVID-19 pandemic, which is why there are plexiglass barriers in place and volunteers are wearing masks.

In Sioux Falls, voters are also able to vote in two contested City Council elections. In the northwest district, Julian Beaudion is challenging incumbent Greg Neitzert. And at-large councilor Theresa Stehly is facing off against challenger Alex Jensen.

