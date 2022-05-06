PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of the June 7 primary election, KELOLAND Media Group will help voters get to know the candidates.

We’ve complied answers from legislative candidates online so voters can learn more about where each person stands on some issues.

In addition, several groups track how lawmakers voted throughout the latest legislative session.

Here are lists from several statewide and regional organizations highlighting how South Dakota’s state legislators voted on issues of importance to those groups during the 2022 session and in some cases the 2021 session.

Some also consider candidates’ views.

South Dakota Right to Life

Marijuana advocacy

Family Heritage Alliance

American Conservatives Union

Elevate Rapid City

If there are others out there, let us know by emailing reporter Bob Mercer or the KELOLAND.com team.