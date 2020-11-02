Hearing from voters on how they feel about the end of the election process

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The finish line for the 2020 campaign is almost here.

“That’s a huge relief,” Gail Bell said. “Just, you know, that’s what you hear about everyday. Everywhere you go, if you’re not talking about it, somebody else is.”

All of the people I talked to at Falls Park have voted or plan to vote on Tuesday, and they are relieved that the campaign process is wrapping up.

“Like I said, I’ll just be glad when it’s over with and hopefully on Tuesday I won’t have to stand in line too long,” Bell said.

“I am relieved about, maybe the end of local political ads, but the truth is, today, we’re in a 24/7 news cycle of campaigning,” Joseph Bremer said.

Originally from Aberdeen, Ally Steckler now lives in Sioux Falls. She voted early last week.

“I’m excited just cause there’s going to finally be some resolution and we’re going to have less talk about it and we’re going to know who wins soon, but I’d say yeah, I’m excited. There’s not going to be so many ads and debates on TV and stuff anymore,” Steckler said.

“We’ll see the candidates, and a lot of times it’s about the only time we ever see some of the local candidates, is just when it comes for election,” Dan Taft said.

Exactly when we’ll know the election results, such as that of the presidential race, isn’t clear.

“I think it will be a couple weeks at least and it might go on for a long time after that even,” Bell said.

“Potentially just with rechecks and how close it is too,” Steckler said. “And with it being a pretty big election, I think there will be some delay.”