Haven’t voted yet? Review KELOLAND News coverage of the candidates and issues before casting your ballot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters go to the polls on Tuesday.

In addition to some local issues and legislative races, there are a few statewide contests to be decided.

If you are still deciding how to vote in some races, review the latest KELOLAND News coverage of the candidates and issues before going to cast your ballot.

U.S. Senate

Republican U.S. Senator Mike Rounds is hoping to be re-elected and return to Washington, D.C. to represent South Dakota. Democrat Dan Ahlers is running against Rounds.

U.S. House

South Dakota has just one seat in the U.S. House. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R) has represented the state in the nation’s capital for the past two years. He’s hoping to return, while Libertarian candidate Randy Luallin hopes voters will choose him on the ballot.

Amendment A and Initiated Measure 26

There are two ballot issues focused on marijuana on the South Dakota ballot.

Amendment A would legalize, regulate, and tax marijuana as well as require laws ensuring access to medical marijuana. IM 26 would establish a medical marijuana program for qualifying patients.

Amendment B

Voters will also decide whether to allow sports wagering in Deadwood. Amendment B would rewrite part of the South Dakota Constitution so that sports wagering would be allowed in Deadwood. According to the ballot explanation, under federal law, any gaming authorized by the Legislature to be offered in Deadwood would also be allowed at on-reservation tribal casinos

upon amendments to current tribal gaming compacts.