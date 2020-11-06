Gov. Noem tweets about “rigged elections”: South Dakota’s Congressional delegation weigh in on Presidential election results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Was the Presidential Election rigged? Without producing any evidence, that’s what President Trump and South Dakota governor Kristi Noem are claiming.

While votes are still being counted in a few states, some of our Congressional delegation are calling for more transparency.

Governor Kristi Noem, who makes it no secret that she’s a huge President Trump fan, vigorously campaigned for the President, traveling to several other states to host Trump rallies.

While the votes are still being counted in a few battleground states, Governor Noem tweeted Thursday saying, “Donald Trump has been fighting the establishment, the mainstream media, and now rigged election systems on behalf of the American people and our way of life.”

Every Democrat-run state needs to clean up their election laws like Florida did. A fair process isn’t partisan.@realDonaldTrump has been fighting the establishment, the mainstream media, and now rigged election systems on behalf of the American people and our way of life. https://t.co/9za1fiRPRZ — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) November 5, 2020

KELOLAND News reached out to the governor’s office for comment and got this reply.

“Compared to South Dakota’s fair and transparent election system, it has been made clear to everyone that the systems in many of these states lack integrity,” Communications Director Ian Fury said.

KELOLAND News also reached out to all three of our Congressional Delegation.

Senator John Thune’s office referred us to this tweet by the Senator.

With several races too close to call, we all have the same goal: making sure every legal vote is counted – and counted accurately. All of us have a duty to make our democracy work. Let’s remember how much still unifies us. ONE nation under God. https://t.co/IdmRFm2ATg — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) November 6, 2020

Senator Mike Rounds replied to us with this statement.

“Our elections must be safe and beyond reproach. Transparency is critical, and instances in which the vote count was not monitored must be corrected… The courts must also be ready to step in if there are voter fraud allegations that need to be resolved,” Sen. Mike Rounds said.

President Trump is vowing to challenge the results and says he will not concede.

Trump’s campaign has field a federal lawsuit in several battleground states with allegations ranging from improper counting of ballots to fraud, but has yet to produce any clear evidence of widespread voter fraud.