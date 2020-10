SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Don't expect final vote numbers for Minnehaha County on election night. Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz says it will be a 2-day process to count all the votes, based upon the large number of absentee ballots.

Litz says election workers will be sent home rather than counting all night long and complete the task the following day. Litz also sent workers home overnight during the June primary vote tally.