Gov. Noem in Michigan for campaign event for President Trump Thursday

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2018 file photo President Donald Trump appears with Gov. Kristi Noem in Sioux Falls, S.D. South Dakota officials said Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, they plan to erect a security fence budgeted around the official governor’s residence to protect Noem. Noem’s office did not give specifics on any threats. The South Dakota Republican has championed a hands-off approach to managing the coronavirus crisis and also raised her national political profile in the past year, including tying herself more closely to Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is back on the campaign trail for President Donald Trump Thursday.

Noem, who has made campaign stops for President Trump in Pennsylvania and Ohio, will be in Michigan for a “Workers for Trump event.” The event starts at 10:30 a.m. in Shelby, Michigan and features Noem, Corey Lewandowski, Terry Bowman and Mike Lindell.

Gov. Noem spokesman Ian Fury confirmed Noem would be at the campaign event in Michigan Thursday. He added she’ll return to South Dakota after the event.

In South Dakota, the deadly crash investigation involving attorney general Jason Ravnsborg remains on-going. On Tuesday, Noem announced outside investigators would be helping assist the South Dakota Highway Patrol in the investigation.

There is no timeline for when more updates will be made public.