Gov. Noem in Michigan for campaign event for President Trump Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is back on the campaign trail for President Donald Trump Thursday.
Noem, who has made campaign stops for President Trump in Pennsylvania and Ohio, will be in Michigan for a “Workers for Trump event.” The event starts at 10:30 a.m. in Shelby, Michigan and features Noem, Corey Lewandowski, Terry Bowman and Mike Lindell.
Gov. Noem spokesman Ian Fury confirmed Noem would be at the campaign event in Michigan Thursday. He added she’ll return to South Dakota after the event.
In South Dakota, the deadly crash investigation involving attorney general Jason Ravnsborg remains on-going. On Tuesday, Noem announced outside investigators would be helping assist the South Dakota Highway Patrol in the investigation.
There is no timeline for when more updates will be made public.