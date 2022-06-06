SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s primary election day is almost here, and voters still may have questions about how to make the process go smoothly.

First Lutheran Church in central Sioux Falls is just one of many spots where voters can cast their ballot on Tuesday. Adam Jorgensen will be there as a volunteer poll worker.

“Be prepared before you go to the ballot box, so then you’re ready to go when you get there. You know who you’re voting for, how you feel about it,” Jorgensen said.

Tracy Hohm is also a poll worker. Both tell me they hear an array of questions.

“Most people want to know if they are in the right location,” said Tracy Hohm, volunteer poll worker.

“The City of Sioux Falls is a great website for that. The South Dakota Secretary of State is a great resource as well. Calling your county auditor is something I do pretty often if I have a question,” Jorgensen said.

Poll workers will be able to assist if you are in the wrong place.

“I can easily look someone up and tell them if they are in the right location. If they are not on our roll which means they are not in our location, then I basically have the supervisor call Downtown to find out where they are supposed to be,” Hohm said.

Voters must show proof of identification which can be a South Dakota Driver’s License or a photo I.D.

“We have to make sure your address is correct, that you’re a registered voter,” Hohm said.

“If you’re voting in South Dakota without an I.D, you can sign a personal identification affidavit and then it’s confirmed with the Secretary of State,” Jorgensen said.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

“You can get a sample ballot online, so you can see what’s on there before you go. Some people print those out ahead of time so they can look it over before they leave,” Jorgensen said.

Hohm and Jorgensen also stressed the importance of volunteering to be a poll worker. To find more information you can call your county auditor’s office to begin the process of becoming one.