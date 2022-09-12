SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 general election is just two months away and campaigns for local races are ramping up as November 8 draws closer.

KELOLAND News wants to help you get to know the candidates running in your district before you head to the ballot box. That’s why we reached out to every candidate running for a seat in the South Dakota Senate and House of Representatives to give voters a sense of who’s running for office.

South Dakota has 35 legislative districts, which were recently redrawn in 2021. You can find what district you’ll be voting in here. Not sure what district you live in? Find your voter registration information on the Secretary of State’s Voter Information Portal.

Below you’ll find links with the candidates’ responses from each district. KELOLAND News provided candidates with two weeks to respond to our questionnaire and stories will be updated as more responses are received.

Registering to vote

In order to register to vote, you will need to fill out this form, sign it, and submit it to your county auditor. Voter registration cannot be done online in South Dakota.

If you’re not sure whether you’re registered or would like to check your polling location, you can search on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website.

The deadline to register before the November election is October 24. Absentee voting begins on September 23.