SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early in-person voting is underway for the Sioux Falls City Election. But if you can’t make it today or Monday, there’s another option for you.

You can do your early voting in-person at the Minnehaha County Administration Building Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The last day for early voting is Monday, April 11.

Election Day is Tuesday, April 12. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.