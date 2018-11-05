Campaign

Evans Campaigns From Home Day Before Election

By:

Posted: Nov 05, 2018 05:16 PM CST

Updated: Nov 05, 2018 05:16 PM CST

Libertarian candidate for governor Kurt Evans spent the final day campaigning online from his home in Wessington Springs.   

He tells us he's been busy answering emails and direct messages, and letting people know that he still wants votes. 

In a Twitter post, Evans says he's not likely to win the election, but even a few hundred votes will send an important message.
 

