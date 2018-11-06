Campaign

Election Day Update: Polls Staying Busy In Minnehaha County

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 12:09 PM CST

In less than 24 hours, South Dakotans should know who our new governor and U.S. House Representative will be.

The polls have been open in eastern South Dakota for about five hours and there have already been quite a few votes cast.

KELOLAND's Casey Wonnenberg has a LIVE report from a polling location at 57th St. and Minnesota Ave. in Sioux Falls, where workers are getting ready for voters that are heading out to cast their vote over the lunch hour. The workers said the wait in line early this morning was 25 minutes and turnout has been higher then the 2016 General Election. 

KELOLAND News has heard reports of waits as long as 45 minutes at Eastside Baptist, while other voters haven't had to wait more than a few minutes at other polling places.    

Polls are scheduled to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (local time) Tuesday and voters will need to go to their precincts to cast a ballot. For more information about the precincts, visit our 2018 South Dakota Election Page. On that page, you'll also find stories on the candidates and ballot measures. 

KELOLAND News will have coverage of the election throughout the day. Once polls close at 7 p.m. Mountain Time, we'll be monitoring the ballot counting process and track down the election winners.

Watch for that coverage on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m., on KELOLAND.com and on our social media accounts.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


