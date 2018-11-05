Campaign

Election Day Reminders

Posted: Nov 05, 2018 03:07 PM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -  If you're not sure where and how to vote in South Dakota, here's a checklist. 

1. Check to see where your polling place is located.  Look for the Find Your Polling Place link on our Your Local Election Headquarters page.  Once you get to the Secretary of State's website, all you need to do is type in your name and your birthday or zip code and it will tell you where to vote.

2. Make sure to bring an ID.  This can include a South Dakota driver's license, passport, U.S. armed forces ID, student ID from a South Dakota high school or college, or a tribal photo ID.  If you do not have a photo I-D, you can sign a personal identification affidavit.

3.  Bring along a copy of our 2018 Ballot Guide or a sample ballot so that you can cast your vote quickly. 

Keep in mind, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on Tuesday. 

