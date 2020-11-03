Election Day 2020: What you need to know about voting in-person starting at 7 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Election Day is finally here.

For more than a month, South Dakota voters have already been participating in one of the most unique elections in modern history. On Tuesday, voters who have not voted absentee can cast their vote in-person for the President of the United States, a U.S. Senate seat and South Dakota’s lone U.S. House of Representative among other statewide offices and ballot issues.

Polls are scheduled to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (local time) Tuesday and voters will need to go to their precinct to cast a ballot. For more information about the precincts, visit our 2020 Your Local Election Headquarters page. On that page, you’ll also find stories on the candidates and ballot measures.

When going to vote, you will need a government-issued photo ID, which is a driver’s license, tribal ID, passport or even a student ID. The list of things not to do includes posting photos of the official ballot online. In certain polling locations — such as churches, schools, bars and courthouses — carrying a firearm is not allowed. Also, all campaign materials must remain 100-feet away from the polling location.

South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barrett says as of Tuesday morning, more than 205,000 absentee ballots have been cast in South Dakota with nearly 40,000 in Minnehaha County.

For in-person voting during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control says voters who are sick or in quarantine should take steps to protect poll workers and other voters. This includes wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer before and after voting.

The CDC is recommending people wear masks, especially when physical distancing is difficult. Voters are encouraged to leave space between themselves and others as well as use alcohol-based hand sanitizer after touching common areas.

President Donald Trump (R) is looking to win reelection against former Vice President Joe Biden (D).

In the South Dakota Senate race, incumbent Mike Rounds (R) is facing challenger Dan Ahlers (D). For the U.S. House seat, Republican Dusty Johnson looks to hold his seat against Libertarian Randy Luallin.

All South Dakota voters will be voting on Constitutional Amendment A (legalization of marijuana), Amendment B (sports betting) and Initiated Measure 26 (medical marijuana).

Other statewide offices include: Public Utilities Commissioner between Republican Gary Hanson, Democrat Remi Bald Eagle and Libertarian Devin Saxon.

KELOLAND News will have coverage of the election throughout the day on TV and online. Once polls close at 7 p.m. Mountain Time, we’ll be monitoring the ballot counting process and track down the election winners.

