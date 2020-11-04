Election Day 2020: Polls close in Eastern South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The polls are closed as of 7 p.m. CST in eastern South Dakota, though people waiting in line as of that time will be allowed to vote.

Voters in the Mountain time zone in western South Dakota still have one hour to cast votes. For more information about the precincts, visit our 2020 Your Local Election Headquarters page. On that page, you’ll also find stories on the candidates and ballot measures.

Early results won’t be released until all the polls in the state are closed. Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest updates.

You can watch as the numbers come in on the bottom of your TV screen or online on our KELOLAND.com Election Results Page.

KELOLAND News will continue to monitor the ballot counting process and will track down the election winners.

Watch for that coverage on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m., on KELOLAND.com and on our social media accounts.