Election Day 2018: Polls Open At 7 a.m.

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 06:07 AM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2018 07:46 AM CST

Election Day is here.

South Dakota voters will choose a new Governor and a new U.S. Representative among other statewide offices and ballot issues.   

Republican Congresswoman Kristi Noem, Democratic State Senator Billie Sutton and Libertarian Party candidate Kurt Evans are vying to be The Rushmore State’s next Governor. 

For the U.S. House seat, Republican Dusty Johnson, Democrat Tim Bjorkman, Libertarian George Hendrickson and Independent Ron Wieczorek are on the ballot. 

All South Dakota voters will be voting on Constitutional Amendment W, Amendment X and Amendment Z along with Initiated Measure 24 and Initiated Measure 25. 

Other statewide offices include: Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Auditor, State Treasurer, Commissioner of School and Public Lands and Public Utilities Commissioner. 

Polls are scheduled to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (local time) Tuesday and voters will need to go to their precincts to cast a ballot. For more information about the precincts, visit our 2018 South Dakota Election Page. On that page, you'll also find stories on the candidates and ballot measures. 

KELOLAND News will have coverage of the election throughout the day. Once polls close at 7 p.m. Mountain Time, we'll be monitoring the ballot counting process and track down the election winners.

Watch for that coverage on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m., on KELOLAND.com and on our social media accounts.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


