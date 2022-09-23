SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is the first day of early voting in South Dakota.



The general election isn’t until November 8th, but some voters in Minnehaha County didn’t waste any time casting their ballots.

John Anderson was one of the first in line this morning at the Minnehaha County Administrative building to cast his ballot for the upcoming general election.

“We are going to be out of town on election day and we thought this was a good opportunity to get it out of the way,” Anderson said.

“A lot of people like to take care of that voting right a way,” county auditor Ben Kyte said.

County auditor Ben Kyte says with so many candidates and a few ballot measures, he predicts a pretty good turnout this election cycle.

People can either stop here to cast their ballots or they can request an absentee mail-in ballot, too, which they began mailing out Friday as well.

But if you do vote in person, remember this.

“Anybody who comes to vote in person needs to bring a valid government issued ID with a photo traditionally that’s your driver’s license; it could be a passport, it could be a military veterans card, or it could be a tribal identification card,” Kyte said.

Other voters who showed up on the first day of early voting say whether you’re a Republican, Democrat or other third parties, it’s important to exercise your right to vote.

“I think one thing we’ve learned over the last few years, they want our vote, they need our vote and if we vote we can make a difference,” Ron Bosch said.

Because it’s a general election, your ballot is going to be a little longer this year, so the auditor is encouraging people to come prepared.

“I was very well prepared, like I always am, so I voted very very quickly and very decisively and I’m very proud of my vote and I’m anxious to see what the results will be on November 8th,” De Knudson said.

“You can’t just stay home and complain, it sounds cliché but you can’t do it,” Bosch said.

The last day of early voting is November 7th. If you’re not registered to vote you have until October 24th.

Before you cast your vote, KELOLAND has compiled a voting guide to help you know what is on the ballot, how to register to vote and where and when you can vote. Find the guide here.