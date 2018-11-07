Campaign

Results For South Dakota Elections

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 08:07 PM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2018 10:08 PM CST

10:07 p.m.

Find complete election results for races across KELOLAND on KELOLAND.com. 

9:30 p.m.

Here's a look at some of the statewide election results for South Dakota.

SD Gubernatorial: Sutton (D) 48 percent; Noem (R) 50 percent; Evans (L) 1 percent

U.S. House: Johnson (R) 60 percent; Bjorkman (D) 36 percent; Hendrickson (L) 1 percent; Wieczorek (I) 2 percent

Constitutional Amendment W: Yes 45 percent, No 5 percent

Amendment X: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent

Amendment Z: Yes 62 percent, No 38 percent

Initiated Measure 24: Yes 56 percent, No 44 percent

Initiated Measure 25: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent

Precincts reporting 295/698

 

8:42 p.m.

Here's a look at some of the statewide election results for South Dakota.

SD Gubernatorial: Sutton (D) 49 percent; Noem (R) 49 percent; Evans (L) 1 percent

U.S. House: Johnson (R) 61 percent; Bjorkman (D) 36 percent; Hendrickson (L) 1 percent; Wieczorek (I) 2 percent

Constitutional Amendment W: Yes 44 percent, No 56 percent

Amendment X: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent

Amendment Z: Yes 61 percent, No 39 percent

Initiated Measure 24: Yes 55 percent, No 45 percent

Initiated Measure 25: Yes 44 percent, No 56 percent

Precincts reporting 127/698

 

8:30 p.m.

Here's a look at some of the statewide election results for South Dakota.

SD Gubernatorial: Sutton (D) 50 percent; Noem (R) 48 percent; Evans (L) 1 percent

U.S. House: Johnson (R) 60 percent; Bjorkman (D) 36 percent; Hendrickson (L) 1 percent; Wieczorek (I) 2 percent

Constitutional Amendment W: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent

Amendment X: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent

Amendment Z: Yes 61 percent, No 39 percent

Initiated Measure 24: Yes 55 percent, No 45 percent

Initiated Measure 25: Yes 44 percent, No 56 percent

Precincts reporting 77/698

8:23 p.m.

Here's a look at some of the statewide election results for South Dakota.

SD Gubernatorial: Sutton (D) 50 percent; Noem (R) 48 percent; Evans (L) 1 percent

U.S. House: Johnson (R) 60 percent; Bjorkman (D) 37 percent; Hendrickson (L) 1 percent; Wieczorek (I) 2 percent

Constitutional Amendment W: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent  

Amendment X: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent  

Amendment Z: Yes 61 percent, No 39 percent  

Initiated Measure 24: Yes 55 percent, No 45 percent  

Initiated Measure 25: Yes 44 percent, No 56 percent  

Precincts 69/698

8:16 p.m.

With 47 of 698 precincts counted:

In the Gubernatorial race, Democratic State Senator Billie Sutton leads 50 percent to Republican Congresswoman Kristi Noem's 48 percent.  Libertarian Party candidate Kurt Evans has 1 percent.

For the U.S. House seat, Republican Dusty Johnson leads with 59 percent over Democrat Tim Bjorkman (38 percent), Libertarian George Hendrickson (1 percent) and Independent Ron Wieczorek (2 percent).

Constitutional Amendment W: Yes 46 percent, No 54 percent  
Amendment X: Yes 46 percent, No 54 percent  
Amendment Z: Yes 62 percent, No 38 percent  
Initiated Measure 24: Yes 56 percent, No 44 percent  
Initiated Measure 25: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent  

 

8:07 p.m.

The first results of the 2018 Election are coming into the KELOLAND newsroom. Early results are in with 27 of 698 precincts counted.

In the Gubernatorial race, Republican Congresswoman Kristi Noem holds an early lead with 52 percent of the vote over Democratic State Senator Billie Sutton who has 47 percent.  Libertarian Party candidate Kurt Evans has 1 percent.

For the U.S. House seat, Republican Dusty Johnson leads with 62 percent over Democrat Tim Bjorkman (35 percent), Libertarian George Hendrickson (1 percent) and Independent Ron Wieczorek (2 percent).

Constitutional Amendment W: Yes 46 percent, No 54 percent  
Amendment X: Yes 46 percent, No 54 percent  
Amendment Z: Yes 61 percent, No 39 percent  
Initiated Measure 24: Yes 56 percent, No 44 percent  
Initiated Measure 25: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent  

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest updates. You can watch as the numbers come in on the bottom of your TV screen or online on our KELOLAND.com Election Results Page

KELOLAND News will continue to monitor the ballot counting process and will track down the election winners. Watch for that coverage on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m., on KELOLAND.com and on our social media accounts.
 

