Results For South Dakota Elections
10:07 p.m.
Find complete election results for races across KELOLAND on KELOLAND.com.
9:30 p.m.
Here's a look at some of the statewide election results for South Dakota.
SD Gubernatorial: Sutton (D) 48 percent; Noem (R) 50 percent; Evans (L) 1 percent
U.S. House: Johnson (R) 60 percent; Bjorkman (D) 36 percent; Hendrickson (L) 1 percent; Wieczorek (I) 2 percent
Constitutional Amendment W: Yes 45 percent, No 5 percent
Amendment X: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent
Amendment Z: Yes 62 percent, No 38 percent
Initiated Measure 24: Yes 56 percent, No 44 percent
Initiated Measure 25: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent
Precincts reporting 295/698
8:42 p.m.
Here's a look at some of the statewide election results for South Dakota.
SD Gubernatorial: Sutton (D) 49 percent; Noem (R) 49 percent; Evans (L) 1 percent
U.S. House: Johnson (R) 61 percent; Bjorkman (D) 36 percent; Hendrickson (L) 1 percent; Wieczorek (I) 2 percent
Constitutional Amendment W: Yes 44 percent, No 56 percent
Amendment X: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent
Amendment Z: Yes 61 percent, No 39 percent
Initiated Measure 24: Yes 55 percent, No 45 percent
Initiated Measure 25: Yes 44 percent, No 56 percent
Precincts reporting 127/698
8:30 p.m.
Here's a look at some of the statewide election results for South Dakota.
SD Gubernatorial: Sutton (D) 50 percent; Noem (R) 48 percent; Evans (L) 1 percent
U.S. House: Johnson (R) 60 percent; Bjorkman (D) 36 percent; Hendrickson (L) 1 percent; Wieczorek (I) 2 percent
Constitutional Amendment W: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent
Amendment X: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent
Amendment Z: Yes 61 percent, No 39 percent
Initiated Measure 24: Yes 55 percent, No 45 percent
Initiated Measure 25: Yes 44 percent, No 56 percent
Precincts reporting 77/698
8:23 p.m.
Here's a look at some of the statewide election results for South Dakota.
SD Gubernatorial: Sutton (D) 50 percent; Noem (R) 48 percent; Evans (L) 1 percent
U.S. House: Johnson (R) 60 percent; Bjorkman (D) 37 percent; Hendrickson (L) 1 percent; Wieczorek (I) 2 percent
Constitutional Amendment W: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent
Amendment X: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent
Amendment Z: Yes 61 percent, No 39 percent
Initiated Measure 24: Yes 55 percent, No 45 percent
Initiated Measure 25: Yes 44 percent, No 56 percent
Precincts 69/698
8:16 p.m.
With 47 of 698 precincts counted:
In the Gubernatorial race, Democratic State Senator Billie Sutton leads 50 percent to Republican Congresswoman Kristi Noem's 48 percent. Libertarian Party candidate Kurt Evans has 1 percent.
For the U.S. House seat, Republican Dusty Johnson leads with 59 percent over Democrat Tim Bjorkman (38 percent), Libertarian George Hendrickson (1 percent) and Independent Ron Wieczorek (2 percent).
Constitutional Amendment W: Yes 46 percent, No 54 percent
Amendment X: Yes 46 percent, No 54 percent
Amendment Z: Yes 62 percent, No 38 percent
Initiated Measure 24: Yes 56 percent, No 44 percent
Initiated Measure 25: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent
8:07 p.m.
The first results of the 2018 Election are coming into the KELOLAND newsroom. Early results are in with 27 of 698 precincts counted.
In the Gubernatorial race, Republican Congresswoman Kristi Noem holds an early lead with 52 percent of the vote over Democratic State Senator Billie Sutton who has 47 percent. Libertarian Party candidate Kurt Evans has 1 percent.
For the U.S. House seat, Republican Dusty Johnson leads with 62 percent over Democrat Tim Bjorkman (35 percent), Libertarian George Hendrickson (1 percent) and Independent Ron Wieczorek (2 percent).
Constitutional Amendment W: Yes 46 percent, No 54 percent
Amendment X: Yes 46 percent, No 54 percent
Amendment Z: Yes 61 percent, No 39 percent
Initiated Measure 24: Yes 56 percent, No 44 percent
Initiated Measure 25: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent
Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest updates. You can watch as the numbers come in on the bottom of your TV screen or online on our KELOLAND.com Election Results Page.
KELOLAND News will continue to monitor the ballot counting process and will track down the election winners. Watch for that coverage on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m., on KELOLAND.com and on our social media accounts.
KELOLAND News
KELO Angela Kennecke
KELO Bob Mercer
KELO Brady Mallory
KELO Kelli Volk
KELO Casey Wonnenberg
KELO Dan Santella
KELO Don Jorgensen
KELO Perry Groten
KELO Sammi Bjelland
KELO Sarah McDonald
KELOLAND News
KELO Angela Kennecke
KELO Bob Mercer
KELO Brady Mallory
KELO Kelli Volk
KELO Casey Wonnenberg
KELO Dan Santella
KELO Don Jorgensen
KELO Perry Groten
KELO Sammi Bjelland
KELO Sarah McDonald
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.