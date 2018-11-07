Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

10:07 p.m.

Find complete election results for races across KELOLAND on KELOLAND.com.

9:30 p.m.

Here's a look at some of the statewide election results for South Dakota.

SD Gubernatorial: Sutton (D) 48 percent; Noem (R) 50 percent; Evans (L) 1 percent

U.S. House: Johnson (R) 60 percent; Bjorkman (D) 36 percent; Hendrickson (L) 1 percent; Wieczorek (I) 2 percent

Constitutional Amendment W: Yes 45 percent, No 5 percent

Amendment X: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent

Amendment Z: Yes 62 percent, No 38 percent

Initiated Measure 24: Yes 56 percent, No 44 percent

Initiated Measure 25: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent

Precincts reporting 295/698

8:42 p.m.

Here's a look at some of the statewide election results for South Dakota.

SD Gubernatorial: Sutton (D) 49 percent; Noem (R) 49 percent; Evans (L) 1 percent

U.S. House: Johnson (R) 61 percent; Bjorkman (D) 36 percent; Hendrickson (L) 1 percent; Wieczorek (I) 2 percent

Constitutional Amendment W: Yes 44 percent, No 56 percent

Amendment X: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent

Amendment Z: Yes 61 percent, No 39 percent

Initiated Measure 24: Yes 55 percent, No 45 percent

Initiated Measure 25: Yes 44 percent, No 56 percent

Precincts reporting 127/698

8:30 p.m.

Here's a look at some of the statewide election results for South Dakota.

SD Gubernatorial: Sutton (D) 50 percent; Noem (R) 48 percent; Evans (L) 1 percent

U.S. House: Johnson (R) 60 percent; Bjorkman (D) 36 percent; Hendrickson (L) 1 percent; Wieczorek (I) 2 percent

Constitutional Amendment W: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent

Amendment X: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent

Amendment Z: Yes 61 percent, No 39 percent

Initiated Measure 24: Yes 55 percent, No 45 percent

Initiated Measure 25: Yes 44 percent, No 56 percent

Precincts reporting 77/698

8:23 p.m.

Here's a look at some of the statewide election results for South Dakota.

SD Gubernatorial: Sutton (D) 50 percent; Noem (R) 48 percent; Evans (L) 1 percent

U.S. House: Johnson (R) 60 percent; Bjorkman (D) 37 percent; Hendrickson (L) 1 percent; Wieczorek (I) 2 percent

Constitutional Amendment W: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent

Amendment X: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent

Amendment Z: Yes 61 percent, No 39 percent

Initiated Measure 24: Yes 55 percent, No 45 percent

Initiated Measure 25: Yes 44 percent, No 56 percent

Precincts 69/698

8:16 p.m.

With 47 of 698 precincts counted:

In the Gubernatorial race, Democratic State Senator Billie Sutton leads 50 percent to Republican Congresswoman Kristi Noem's 48 percent. Libertarian Party candidate Kurt Evans has 1 percent.

For the U.S. House seat, Republican Dusty Johnson leads with 59 percent over Democrat Tim Bjorkman (38 percent), Libertarian George Hendrickson (1 percent) and Independent Ron Wieczorek (2 percent).

Constitutional Amendment W: Yes 46 percent, No 54 percent

Amendment X: Yes 46 percent, No 54 percent

Amendment Z: Yes 62 percent, No 38 percent

Initiated Measure 24: Yes 56 percent, No 44 percent

Initiated Measure 25: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent

8:07 p.m.

The first results of the 2018 Election are coming into the KELOLAND newsroom. Early results are in with 27 of 698 precincts counted.

In the Gubernatorial race, Republican Congresswoman Kristi Noem holds an early lead with 52 percent of the vote over Democratic State Senator Billie Sutton who has 47 percent. Libertarian Party candidate Kurt Evans has 1 percent.

For the U.S. House seat, Republican Dusty Johnson leads with 62 percent over Democrat Tim Bjorkman (35 percent), Libertarian George Hendrickson (1 percent) and Independent Ron Wieczorek (2 percent).

Constitutional Amendment W: Yes 46 percent, No 54 percent

Amendment X: Yes 46 percent, No 54 percent

Amendment Z: Yes 61 percent, No 39 percent

Initiated Measure 24: Yes 56 percent, No 44 percent

Initiated Measure 25: Yes 45 percent, No 55 percent

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest updates. You can watch as the numbers come in on the bottom of your TV screen or online on our KELOLAND.com Election Results Page.

KELOLAND News will continue to monitor the ballot counting process and will track down the election winners. Watch for that coverage on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m., on KELOLAND.com and on our social media accounts.



Facebook

KELOLAND News

KELO Angela Kennecke

KELO Bob Mercer

KELO Brady Mallory

KELO Kelli Volk

KELO Casey Wonnenberg

KELO Dan Santella

KELO Don Jorgensen

KELO Perry Groten

KELO Sammi Bjelland

KELO Sarah McDonald

Twitter

KELOLAND News

KELO Angela Kennecke

KELO Bob Mercer

KELO Brady Mallory

KELO Kelli Volk

KELO Casey Wonnenberg

KELO Dan Santella

KELO Don Jorgensen

KELO Perry Groten

KELO Sammi Bjelland

KELO Sarah McDonald