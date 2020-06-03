Dusty Johnson wins GOP U.S. House nomination

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Representative Dusty Johnson has won the Republican primary for the United States House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, Johnson defeated Liz Marty May to represent South Dakota’s at-large congressional district.

KELOLAND News talked with Johnson while ballots were being tallied. He said if reelected, he would focus on the COVID-19 fight and the economy.

“Security should be top priority. China and Russia are not our friends, and I think Americans have a more acute understanding today than they would have a few months ago of how much food security and food safety is an important part of that national security discussion. I’ve been a leader in that area and I want to continue to be a leader,” Johnson said.

Johnson was first elected to Congress in 2018.

The 2020 U.S. House election in South Dakota will take place on Nov. 3, 2020. Voters will elect one candidate to serve in the U.S. House from the state’s one at-large congressional district.

