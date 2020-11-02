Do’s and don’ts for Election Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Election Day is almost here, and there are a few rules to remember before heading to the polls.

There are less than 48 hours left until polling locations in South Dakota open for Election Day, so let’s break down some do’s and don’ts of placing your votes on Tuesday. To start with, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in your local time zones. It’s a good idea to bring a government-issued photo ID with you, such as a driver’s license, tribal ID, passport or even a student ID.

“Now in the event they forget that, voters can sign an affidavit saying they are who they say they are and the poll worker will let them vote, but it’s easier if they can remember to bring that,” Secretary of State Steve Barnett said.

On the list of don’ts — if your polling location is at a church, school, bar or courthouse, you can’t carry a firearm on you. Many people take selfies with their ‘I voted’ stickers, but you cannot post pictures online of the official ballot. Any campaign materials, such as hats, signs, t-shirts or stickers, must remain 100 feet away from the polling location.

“We’re looking forward to a good, safe and secure election coming up on Tuesday,” Barnett said.

Barnett says it’s a good idea to come prepared by knowing your voting options ahead of time.

“I would encourage them, once again, just to check out that sample ballot and then we also have, there are three ballot questions on the ballot as well. Constitutional Amendment A, which is to legalize marijuana at the recreational level, Constitutional Amendment B, which is to allow for sports wagering out in the Deadwood area and the initiated measure 26 is to legalize marijuana for medical purposes. That pamphlet, or brochure if you will, that’s available on our website and the county auditor also has those available at the county auditor’s office and people can read up on those,” Barnett said.

And although Tuesday is Election Day, many ballots have already been submitted in South Dakota.

“The absentee numbers have just been astounding. We’re over about 219,500 or so have been sent out and we’ve already received almost 205,000 absentee ballots are back in the hands of the auditor. So, the return rate is very high,” Barnett said.

