President Donald Trump smiles at supporters after a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, early Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds have won in South Dakota.

But with Republicans long dominating the state’s elections, the most interesting questions to be resolved may be separate proposals to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana.

Election officials received a historical number of absentee ballots, raising the possibility that tallying the results could take longer than usual.