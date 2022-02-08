SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Former President Donald Trump is supporting Kristi Noem again.

Trump, who made a stop in South Dakota in 2018 during his second year in office to campaign for Noem, announced his formal endorsement for Governor Noem’s re-election bid.

“Kristi Noem has done a great job as Governor of South Dakota. She is strong on Borders, the Second Amendment, preserving land and Energy Dominance, Medical Freedom, and kept South Dakota open during COVID,” Trump said in an emailed statement. “She fully supports our great Law Enforcement, Military, our wonderful Vets—and is a fighter for the incredible people of South Dakota. Kristi has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Noem’s campaign manager Joe Desilets shared the statement along with a statement from Noem on accepting Trump’s endorsement.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to have President Trump’s endorsement. While in Congress, I worked alongside President Trump to pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that lowered taxes on South Dakotans and led to the greatest economy in American history,” Noem said in an emailed statement.

“Since being elected Governor, I have worked to bring President Trump’s America First agenda to the state level in South Dakota by cutting burdensome regulations, keeping government out of the way of South Dakota small business owners and job creators, and supporting South Dakota law enforcement. I look forward to continuing to fight for our shared agenda if elected to serve a second term as Governor of the great state of South Dakota.”

Trump also visited South Dakota in 2020 for fireworks at Mount Rushmore on July 3.

Noem is being challenged in the Republican Primary by lawmaker Steve Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls).

House Minority Leader Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls) is running for the Democratic nomination, while Barry Hulse, of Vermillion, has filed paperwork starting a statewide candidate committee for governor.