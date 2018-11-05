Candidate Profiles: George Hendrickson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - For the past several days, we've been helping you get to know the names on the ballot.

KELOLAND News is wrapping up its candidate profiles with a look at the Libertarian who wants to be South Dakota's next U.S. House representative.

George Hendrickson was born near Mission, South Dakota, but today he lives in Sioux Falls with his family.

He spent close to a decade in law enforcement. Today, he dedicates his time to something different.

George Hendrickson is a husband and a father of three.

The Sioux Falls business owner is also a full-time caregiver to his youngest, 6-year-old Eliyah.

"He's one of those kids that can have up to 300 seizures a day," Hendrickson said.

His son's life-threatening condition has helped fuel his advocacy in Pierre for medical cannabis for those who are sick or living with a disability.

"We've picked a fight over something that many consider taboo, but it's needed because it can work miracles in certain people," Hendrickson said.

He now wants to fight for you in Washington.

"This is an attempt to send somebody who's going to actually legislate and isn't going to spend 70 percent of the time raising funds for the next election," Hendrickson said.

One of his top priorities is addressing the conflict in the Middle East, one that he says has been too costly in both lives and money.

"Both the Democrats and Republicans are pro-war. We started this under Bush, it was expanded by four countries under Obama, and now it's continuing under Trump with what seems like no end," Hendrickson said.

He says he's the one to help make the change.

"Every time we go to an election, we send the same the same kind of people to Washington every time. It's a career politician, or a lawyer, or a lawyer who's a career politician. Without fail we do this. We've never sent somebody who's just a dad with a heart that's been broken that needs to help everyone," Hendrickson said.

We've also profiled the other three U.S. House candidates and two of the gubernatorial candidates.

When we were scheduling interviews for this series, Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Kurt Evans told us it wouldn't work out.

