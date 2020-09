SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s going to be a very busy day for election officials in South Dakota as they start sending out absentee ballots.

Friday is the first day of absentee voting in the state. In Minnehaha County, the auditor’s office already had 23,000 ballots ready to be mailed out.

Election officials across the state are preparing for a record number of absentee ballots due to the pandemic.