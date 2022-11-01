SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Any complaints of voter intimidation, threats against staff, or fraud can be reported to a United States Assistant Attorney on election day.

Ann Hoffman was appointed District Election Officer for South Dakota by U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell. Hoffman will oversee the Election Day Program on November 8 to handle any complaints from South Dakota regarding the election.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted in a fair and free election,” Ramsdell said. “Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence.”

Those with complaints or concerns on election day can contact Hoffman at (605) 357-2363 or the FBI at (605) 334-6881.