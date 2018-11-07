Campaign

Republican Rep. Kristi Noem Elected South Dakota Governor

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 11:57 PM CST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 06:28 AM CST

Republican Rep. Kristi Noem has been elected South Dakota governor, defeating Democrat Billie Sutton.

The win means South Dakota voters have elected the state's first female governor. 

With 698 of 698 precincts reporting, Noem has a 51 percent lead over Sutton, who has 48 percent of the vote. Libertarian Kurt Evans finished with one percent. Noem won the race by 11,478 votes. 

Noem, who grew up on a ranch in rural Hamlin County, touted her experienced leadership and conservative record throughout the campaign. She told KELOLAND News South Dakota needs “innovative thinking and experienced leadership.” 

A mother of three, Noem won her fifth consecutive statewide election, with her first coming when she won South Dakota’s U.S. House of Representatives seat in 2010. 

Outgoing Governor Dennis Daugaard offered his congratulations on Noem's victory in a written statement.

“I congratulate Kristi Noem and Larry Rhoden on tonight’s election victory.  Kristi has been an excellent member of Congress and I know she will be a great governor.  Over the coming weeks, my administration will do everything we can to help the Governor-elect and her team prepare to take office on January 5.”

