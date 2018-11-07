All South Dakota Polls Closed; Early Results Coming Soon
Voting in South Dakota is finished.
All the polls in South Dakota are closed for the 2018 Election and ballots have already started to be counted in eastern South Dakota. The Secretary of State’s office doesn't release any results until after all the polls have closed, so early results are expected soon.
Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest updates. You can watch as the numbers come in on the bottom of your TV screen or online on our KELOLAND.com Election Results Page.
KELOLAND News will continue to monitor the ballot counting process and will track down the election winners. Watch for that coverage on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m., on KELOLAND.com and on our social media accounts.
KELOLAND News
KELO Angela Kennecke
KELO Bob Mercer
KELO Brady Mallory
KELO Kelli Volk
KELO Casey Wonnenberg
KELO Dan Santella
KELO Don Jorgensen
KELO Perry Groten
KELO Sammi Bjelland
KELO Sarah McDonald
KELOLAND News
KELO Angela Kennecke
KELO Bob Mercer
KELO Brady Mallory
KELO Kelli Volk
KELO Casey Wonnenberg
KELO Dan Santella
KELO Don Jorgensen
KELO Perry Groten
KELO Sammi Bjelland
KELO Sarah McDonald
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.