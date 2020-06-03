Early results arriving for Sioux Falls City Council, School Board

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early results for Sioux Falls City Council and School Board elections started to come in as of 10:05 p.m. but the numbers are only listed by precinct. There’s no information in the summary of results.

As of 10 p.m., 317 of South Dakota’s 667 total voting precincts had reported results, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website. Another 46 precincts had been partially reported.

The S.D. SOS website also said 82,717 of the state’s 546,899 registered voters had voted as of the 10 p.m. vote count.

Heat and humidity are causing problems with ballot scanners, local election officials told KELOLAND’s Perry Groten.

Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County election officials had reported high numbers of absentee ballots for the election.

Election officials told KELOLAND tonight that absentee ballots would be counted after the in-person poll votes.

Here’s what’s known about the primary election so far.

The Associated Press declared Sen. Mike Rounds as the winner of the Republican Primary with Rep. Dusty Johnson as a strong favorite. Both candidates had commanding leads with 9% of the state’s precinct votes in at about 8:30 p.m. AP also projected Joe Biden to win the Democratic presidential primary.

Rep. Dusty Johnson has released a statement in response to his declared victory in the Republican primary.

Johnson released this election statement shortly before 9 p.m. “Thousands of South Dakotans have cast their votes, giving us one of the largest congressional primary wins in state history. No candidate can win a race alone. Thank you for your encouragement, time, contributions, and prayers. This is an unusual and difficult time in our nation’s history. As I move toward the November election and the opportunity to continue representing our state, I’ll remember there is much work still to be done in the service of “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

While the winners of the statewide primaries for U.S. House and Senate are known, the votes in state legislative races are still being tallied for the final results.

KELOLAND’s Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer is watching state legislative races including the race in Senate District 17 where Rep. Nancy Rasmussen and Sen. Art Rusch are vying for the seat.

It’s a current state representative and a former state representative vying for the South Dakota State Senate District 31 seat. With one of three precincts votes tallied current Rep. Timothy Johns is leading former Rep. John Tuepel.