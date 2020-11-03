Absentee voting surging in Brookings County

In less than a day, polls will open across KELOLAND for the general election, but absentee voting is proving to be a popular choice this year.

Laurie Rasmussen cast her ballot ahead of election day.

“I’m just trying to avoid the last-minute rush,” Brookings County Voter Laurie Rasmussen said.

She also decided to come in early because of the pandemic.

Rasmussen is one of more than 9,000 Brookings County voters who had cast an absentee ballot as of 3:00 Monday afternoon.

In 2016, the county received about 4,600 absentee ballots during the general election.

“It’s about double what we’re used to, but we’ve got a great team. We’ve got a great system. South Dakota has a great system for this. It has it’s challenges, but the process has been easy” Brookings County Election Supervisor Jenna Byrd said.

The surge in absentee voting could mean a lighter day at the polls Tuesday.

“That’s what I’m anticipating. That’s what I shared with my poll workers,” Byrd said.

But no matter how you’re choosing to vote this year, Rasmussen just wants you to do it.

“I just think that’s our duty as citizens of the United States to take the election seriously, and this year in particular,” Rasmussen said.

Byrd says her team will have all the votes counted before they all go home tomorrow night.