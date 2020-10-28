A look at Minnehaha County absentee voting numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now a week out from election day. By this time next week, we’ll be bringing you the results coming into our newsroom.

But it’s already a busy time for election officials.

Olivia Larson is gearing up for her second general election with the Minnehaha County Auditor’s Office.

“We’re taking lots of calls from people. We’re answering questions at the window, doing whatever we can, so very busy time,” Minnehaha County Auditor’s Office Commission Recorder Olivia Larson said.

Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz says they’re receiving about 1,000 absentee ballots or more each day.

Litz estimates the county could receive about 38,000 absentee ballots by election day, which he says will be a record.

“If people start bringing them back late like they did last time, which screwed us up, we could even have more than 40,000,” Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz said.

More election workers will be helping out this year for reasons including the high number of absentee ballots and extra duties brought on by COVID-19.

“Normally, for a big election like this I’m just under 500, but we’re going to be over 850 when you add it all up,” Litz said.

Meanwhile, as Larson and the rest of the auditor’s office stay busy ahead of next Tuesday, she’s offering this advice to those voting absentee.

“Please get it in as soon as possible, just so you make sure you meet the deadline,” Larson said.

Litz says he is in need of precinct superintendents right now because some have become sick with COVID-19 and he needs to find replacements quickly.

If you think you’re right for the job, you can send him an email at blitz@minnehaha.org