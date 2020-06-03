17,000 absentee ballots still to be counted Wednesday, SF City Clerk announces

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Results are still being counted for Tuesday’s election on Monday morning, city of Sioux Falls officials announced Wednesday morning.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, the City of Sioux Falls and the Minnehaha County Auditor’s Office began processing absentee ballots from the June 2 combined City and Sioux Falls School Board Election,.

Because of the health concerns of the virus that causes COVID-19, this election saw a historic level of voters participating absentee both in person and by mail. More than 17,000 absentee ballots are expected to be processed today, according to the release.

On Tuesday, more than 150 volunteers helped sort absentee ballots in preparation of the tallying process. The final count is expected to be completed later today.

“Thank you to all of the poll workers and volunteers for their help facilitating this election and safeguarding the integrity of the process,” Tom Greco, City Clerk for the City of Sioux Falls, Greco said in the release. “We’re committed to an accurate count of each ballot cast. It may be a slow process to get results, but it is the process that is accurate and reliable.”

