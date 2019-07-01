Borglum announces U.S. Senate candidacy

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds is going to have a challenger when he runs for re-election in next year’s June primary.

State Representative Scyller Borglum of Rapid City made the announcement late Monday afternoon in Sioux Falls that she plans to run against Senator Rounds for the Republican nomination. She talked about Rounds letting his party down.

“Having a career politician in the state as long as he has been should be able to bring some of our common sense conservative values to Washington, D.C. and we know that did not happen,” Borglum said.

Borglum made stops on Monday in Rapid City, Chamberlain, Sioux Falls and Watertown. Borglum talked about eliminating big government, fixing the health care system and securing borders.

Senator Rounds office provided the following statement regarding Borglum’s candidacy.