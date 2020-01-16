1  of  81
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Active Generations Agar-Blunt-Onida School District ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Brookings Activity Center Carroll Institute Celebrate Community Church City of Adrian, MN City of Alcester City of Baltic City of Beresford City of Canton City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of Fulda City of Harrisburg City of Parkston City of Springfield City of Valley Springs City of Worthington Clay County, SD, Courthouse Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal Dakota State University Dakota Wesleyan Dupree ELC-Pipestone Ellsworth, MN Family Service Inc. Fifth Judicial Circuit Court First Baptist Children's Center First Lutheran Preschool Academy First Presbyterian Church Fit My Feet Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Government Habitat For Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls Hutchinson County Courthouse Keystone Treatment Center/KeySolutions EAP Lifescape Adult Services Lower Brule Lutheran Social Services of SD Main Street Center Miner County Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Jackson Minnesota West-Luverne Minnesota West-Pipestone Minnesota West-Worthington Mitchell Meals on Wheels Mitchell Tech Mount Marty College Mount Marty College-Watertown Nobles County Northwest Iowa CC NOVAK SANITARY SERVICES Our Saviors Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Rock County Opportunities ROCS Dining Services- Avon, S.D. Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Sioux Falls YMCA Sisseton Wahpeton College Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate South Dakota Urban Indian Health Southeast Tech Southwest State Stewarts School of Hairstyling The Compass Center Trail King - Mitchell Turner County Courthouse USF Volunteers of America, Dakotas W. Keeble Health Center Wagner senior meals Washington Pavilion Westbrook Walnut Grove Activities Your Unique Salon

Book it: Senators sign long-used oath book for impeachment

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

In this image from video, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., signs the oath book after being sworn in for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate impeachment trials are so important that a simple, spoken oath is not enough. Senators also must sign their names on the creamy pages of a dark-covered oath book.

That’s why the swearing-in process at Thursday’s Senate impeachment trial against President Donald Trump was a two-step process.

After taking his own verbal oath, Chief Justice John Roberts asked senators to rise and raise their right hands and swear to do “impartial justice” during the trial. The clerk then called each senator by name in alphabetical order. They lined up along the Republican side of the chamber for their turn to sign the oath book on a table in the well of the Senate.

One by one, they stepped forward, accepted a pen and signed the pages as the Senate ground through its transformation into a court of impeachment. The senators present for the last presidential impeachment trial — in 1999 against President Bill Clinton — did likewise.

Signing the oath book is a way of conveying the gravity of presidential and judicial impeachment trials, which are rare. All impeachment trials since 1986 have involved an oath book, according to the Senate historian’s office.

That year, the Senate conducted its first impeachment trial in 50 years, and the first ever to be televised. An oath book was introduced that the senators sign themselves, mirroring a practice in place since the 1860s by which senators mark their new terms by signing a book.

The book is stored between trials at the National Archives, according to the Senate historian.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests