Bjorkman Pledges Support To Johnson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Democrat who lost to Dusty Johnson in the U.S. House race is throwing his full support behind Johnson. We spoke to political newcomer Tim Bjorkman about his campaign.

Perry Groten: Tim Bjorkman credited his issues-oriented campaign as a highlight of his run for U.S. House. Tim, what next now for the party in South Dakota as far as healing some political wounds?

Tim Bjorkman: First, I think we need to get behind our newly-elected lone Congressman. Dusty is going to play a very big role representing us all and I pledge to him my full support in helping him be the kind of strong, independent voice that we need and deserve there. And just congratulated him and his family and told him that I hope they just celebrate this special night together.

Perry Groten: What's next for you?

Tim Bjorkman: Time will tell. We're going to rest up and I'm going to wake up tomorrow morning with our little grandchildren in our home, Lord willing, and embrace them and embrace my wife and be thankful for the day the Lord gave us.