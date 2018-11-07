Politics

Bjorkman Pledges Support To Johnson

By:

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 06:44 AM CST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 06:44 AM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Democrat who lost to Dusty Johnson in the U.S. House race is throwing his full support behind Johnson. We spoke to political newcomer Tim Bjorkman about his campaign.

Perry Groten: Tim Bjorkman credited his issues-oriented campaign as a highlight of his run for U.S. House. Tim, what next now for the party in South Dakota as far as healing some political wounds?

Tim Bjorkman: First, I think we need to get behind our newly-elected lone Congressman.  Dusty is going to play a very big role representing us all and I pledge to him my full support in helping him be the kind of strong, independent voice that we need and deserve there.  And just congratulated him and his family and told him that I hope they just celebrate this special night together.

Perry Groten: What's next for you?

Tim Bjorkman: Time will tell.  We're going to rest up and I'm going to wake up tomorrow morning with our little grandchildren in our home, Lord willing, and embrace them and embrace my wife and be thankful for the day the Lord gave us.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Pro Football Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Pro Football Challenge!

2018 Elections
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Elections

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!

2018 Poll Results
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Poll Results

Beginning October 1st!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Beginning October 1st!

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates