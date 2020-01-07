Biden stands by his foreign policy resume as he slams Trump

Rising tensions between Washington and Tehran are testing whether Joe Biden can capitalize on his decades of foreign policy experience as he seeks to challenge a president he derides as “dangerous” and “erratic.”

Biden is expected to deliver lengthy remarks Tuesday in New York about President Donald Trump’s decision to approve an airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Theevent would beamong his most high-profile efforts to articulate his vision for world affairs andwould come less than a month before the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses begin Democrats’2020 voting.

But the moment presents challenges for the 77-year-old candidate with nearly five decades in Washington.While his resume is longer than any Democratic presidential rival’s, it comes with complications.

Progressives hoping to make the worldless militaristic point to Biden’s 2002 vote authorizing the U.S. invasion of Iraq, suggesting that muddies his recent warning that Trump could push the U.S. into another endless war. Alternately, Trump and Republicans cast Biden as indecisive or weak, seizing on his opposition to the 1991 U.S. mission that drove Iraq out of Kuwait and his reluctance about the raid that killed Sept. 11 mastermind Osama bin Laden in 2011, when Biden was President Barack Obama’s No. 2.

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, a Vermont senator who voted against President George W. Bush’sIraq war powers request, calls it “baggage.” Former Bush and Obama Defense Secretary Robert Gates wrote in his memoir that Biden, has been “wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue ” for 40 years.

Biden himself has been inconsistent in hispitch to voters, seemingly confident that searing criticism of Trump and implicit contrasts with less-seasoned Democrats are enough.

“I’ve met every single world leader” a U.S. president must know, Biden tells voters at some stops. “On a first-name basis,” he’ll add on occasion. The Bidencampaign’s most viral moment was a video last month, titled “Laughed At,” showing world leaders mocking Trump at a Buckingham Palace reception held during a NATO summit in London. Biden says world leaders, including former British Prime Minister Theresa May, have called him to ask about Trump.

He told reporters last month that foreign policy isn’t in his Democratic opponents’ “wheelhouse,” even if they “can learn.”Demonstrating his knowledge, Biden veered into explaining the chemistry and physics of “ SS-18 silos,” old Soviet missiles.“It’s just what I’ve done my whole life,” he said.

He’s since touted endorsements from former Secretary of State John Kerry and members of Congress with experience in military combat and intelligence.

Yet Biden doesn’t always connect the dots with an explicit appeal to voters.

In Iowa last weekend, Biden called the Iran crisis “totally of Donald Trump’s making,” tracing Soleimani’s killing back to Trump withdrawing from a multilateral deal in which Iran had agreed to curtail its nuclear program. The pact “was working, serving America’s interests and the region’s interests,” Biden said, questioning whether Trump “has any plan for how to handle what comes next.”

Biden told an audience that Americans need “a president who provides a steady leadership on Day One,” buthe never discussedhis role in the Iran deal or Obama’s foreign policy generally. Days before, prior to the Soleimani strike, Biden didn’t mention the embassy attack at all as he campaigned in Anamosa, Iowa.

“Foreign policy, commander in chief is a big deal to people,” he said last month, less because of a single issue and more because of Trump .“They just know something’s not right. It’s uncomfortable.” But, he lamented, it’s not a dominant thread in a primary campaign that’s revolved mostly around domestic issues, especially health care.

Biden in July offered his most sweeping foreign policy declaration to date, with a speech touting the U.S. as the preeminent world power but one that must lead international coalitions and focus on diplomacy. He pledged to end “forever wars” but did not rule out military force. He made clear he values small-scale operations of special forces while being more skeptical of larger, extended missions of ground forces.

His advisers believe that reflects most Americans. “They don’t want the United States to retreat from the world … but they also don’t want us overextended without any rational strategy or exit plan,” said Tony Blinken, Biden’s top foreign policy adviser, who has worked with him since he was Democratic leader on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

As vice president, Biden was at Obama’s side for every major national security decision for eight years. Biden led the administration’s effortsto help Ukraine counter Russian aggression and on Iraq as the administration moved to bring the war it inherited there to an end.

But Biden wasn’t always in lockstep with Obama on major issues. He was among advisers who argued againstthe bin Laden raid.Biden’s explanation haschanged over the years, varying from saying herecommended Obama wait for clearer identification of bin Laden at the Pakistan compound where he was killed to later saying he privately told Obama to go ahead. Blinken said Biden was never against pursuing bin Laden, as some Republicans say. Recalling how Biden immediately relayed his final private conversation with Obama, Blinken said Biden told the president to “trust your instincts.”

Biden also lost an initial debate onAfghanistan shortly after Obama took office. Biden opposed sending surge forces, pushing instead for a focus on counterterrorism that would have required a smaller military footprint on the ground. Obama ultimately deployed30,000 troops to Afghanistan.

That could be viewed as a lesson learned after Biden initially voted to support Bush’s 2002 request to use force in Iraq. Blinken said, though, that didn’t necessarily mean Biden ever changed philosophy. His 2002 vote, Blinken said, was based on the president arguing he needed war poweronly as leverage for Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein to accept international weapons inspectors. That worked, Blinken said, then Bush decided to “go to war anyway.”

Ultimately, Biden and his team believe voters are more interested in candidates’ overall profiles than in litigating old debates. “At every major turning point in history, he’s played a central role,” Blinken said. “There is now a premium on exactly that kind of experience, and the wisdom and judgment that flow from it.”

___

Washington Bureau Chief Julie Pace and Associated Press writer Thomas Beaumont in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.