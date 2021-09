VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) -- After dropping its opener USD Football has bounced back with a pair of dominating wins, including last week's 48-14 rout over Cal Poly. The coyotes will seek their 3rd win in a row this Saturday as they open Missouri Valley conference play at Missouri State.

This will be the second meeting between the two in the year 2021, as the Bears and Yotes played each other this spring, with Missouri State outlasting USD 27-24.