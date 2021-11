BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) -- Tucker Kraft and Zach Heins. Two tight ends, two weapons and two friends that began their bond back three years ago during Krafts official visit as a senior in high school.

"I knew he was upstairs and I told him I was like 'hey, whenever you want to leave just let me know' and then I went upstairs at some point just to check on him, gone," SDSU tight end Zach Heins said with a smile.