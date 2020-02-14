Barr swipes at Trump: Tweets make it ‘impossible’ to do job

Attorney General nominee Bill Barr meets with Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in Kennedy’s office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Jan. 26, 2019. The Judiciary panel is set to vote on Barr’s nomination Tuesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Attorney General William Barr has taken a public swipe at President Donald Trump, saying the president’s tweets about Justice Department prosecutors and cases “make it impossible for me to do my job.”

Barr made the comment during an interview with ABC News just days after the Justice Department overruled its own prosecutors.

They had initially recommended in a court filing that Trump’s longtime ally and confidant Roger Stone be sentenced to 7 to 9 years in prison. But the next day, the Justice Department took the extraordinary step of lowering the amount of prison time it would seek for Stone.