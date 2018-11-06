Ballot Order Determined By Random Drawing In August

When you get your ballot, you'll notice a pattern.

Libertarian candidates are always listed first, followed by Republicans, Democrats and Independents.

There's a reason for that. The Secretary of State held a drawing back in August and the parties picked the order.

The process is required by state law.

Candidates aren't the only thing you'll find on South Dakota's ballot. South Dakota voters will also find all five of these measures.

