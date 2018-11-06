Politics

Ballot Order Determined By Random Drawing In August

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 08:18 AM CST

When you get your ballot, you'll notice a pattern.

Libertarian candidates are always listed first, followed by Republicans, Democrats and Independents. 

There's a reason for that. The Secretary of State held a drawing back in August and the parties picked the order. 

The process is required by state law.    

Candidates aren't the only thing you'll find on South Dakota's ballot. South Dakota voters will also find all five of these measures.  

Our reporters have been working hard to make sure you understand them before you head to the polls.

And we've put together a tool to help. 

Click here for the ballot guide -- You can watch videos, take notes and decide how you plan to vote. 

Once you've been through all five issues, the ballot guide will be emailed to you so you can print it out and bring it with you when you go to the polls.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


