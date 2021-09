Showers and thunderstorms rolled across KELOLAND overnight and today, and it was probably the only rain we’ll get for a week or more. Many locations - especially in SE KELOLAND - got rainfall, but amounts varied greatly. Sioux Falls airport recorded 1.2”, while Luverne, MN got just under 2”.

Temperatures have remained much below normal today, many places in the 60s with a northerly breeze.