AP Politics

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Deadly May 12 Storm
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Originals
Coronavirus
Ukraine Crisis
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
South Dakota Marijuana
Your Local Election Headquarters
Your Money Matters
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
City of Sturgis prepares for 82nd Motorcycle Rally
Video
‘Sioux Falls is showing how much pride they have’: …
Video
Lemonade stand raises $690 in donations
Video
See how many dinosaur fossils are in South Dakota
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
SDSU Jackrabbits
USD Coyotes
VIP FANFare Trips
All Star 2022
Top Stories
Sioux Falls East & West both pick up wins Saturday
Video
Top Stories
Dakota Classic Day 1 highlights & results
Video
Top Stories
‘Enjoy the ride:’ NHL vet Jeremy Roenick in Sioux …
Video
Warriors beat Celtics 103-90 to win 4th NBA title …
Dell Rapids downs Thompson in Battle of Champions
Video
Tamika Catchings’ journey to the Basketball Hall …
Video
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
KELOLAND WeatherNow
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOXTRA
CW of the Black Hills
KELOLAND Living
Arts & Crafts Show
Book Club
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Be Our Guest
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Be On The Show
Our Team
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Top Stories
Levitt at the Falls celebrates Pride with Brody Ray
Video
Top Stories
Reliabank Business Beat: RES Construction
Video
Grill master cookies for Father’s Day
Video
Gift ideas to make Dad feel special this Father’s …
Video
Spilling the tea: Happy Founder’s Day!
Video
Employment
Automall
Community
Agriculture
Buy Local
Career Expo in Rapid City
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Falls Park History
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
KELOLAND Pets
Obituaries
Remarkable Women
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
VIP FANFare Trips
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
Regional News Partners
Sign Up For Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP Politics
GOP hopes to carry Virginia success into US House …
Top AP Politics Headlines
Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed …
DC mayor’s race reflects Democratic dilemma over …
Biden adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19
Louisiana session ends: No new map with a 2nd Black …
Herschel Walker says he ‘never denied’ having 4 children
Political commentator and columnist Mark Shields …
More AP Politics
Race for Alaska’s US House seat taking shape
Biden, mulling tariff decision, will talk soon to …
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach …
Biden’s optimism collides with mounting political …
Ex-legislator advances to Alaska’s special US House …
Russian TV shows videos of 2 US vets captured in …
GOP candidates undeterred after rival wins Trump …
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Yellowstone flooding impact on Missouri River
More Heat on Father’s Day; Storms Tonight and Monday
Sioux Falls Pride celebration; Lemonade fundraiser
Despite suspension, Ravnsborg’s name on letter
Sunday Boredom Busters: June 19th
Don't Miss!
VIP FANFare Trips
New England Fall Foliage with Sean Bower
Scotland & Northern Ireland with Jay Trobec
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
View All Don't Miss