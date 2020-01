SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The U.S. air strike that killed a top Iranian military leader is strongly supported by South Dakota's congressional delegation as well as a retired army general.

President Trump said Friday he ordered the killing of the Iranian general 'to stop a war,' and says the U.S. is 'ready and prepared' for any response. To that end, the president is sending an additional 3,000 troops to the Middle East.