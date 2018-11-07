Amendment X Fails
South Dakota Constitution Amendment X has failed.
Amendment X would have increased the number of votes needed to approve a constitutional amendment from a majority to 55 percent of votes. The total tally was 167,332 voting "No" and 140,692 voting "Yes."
Find full election results on KELOLAND.com.
