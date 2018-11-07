Amendment X Fails

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

South Dakota Constitution Amendment X has failed.

Amendment X would have increased the number of votes needed to approve a constitutional amendment from a majority to 55 percent of votes. The total tally was 167,332 voting "No" and 140,692 voting "Yes."

