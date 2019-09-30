Ahlers officially announces Senate run

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Dan Ahlers of Dell Rapids is officially in the Democratic race for U.S. Senate.

Last week, KELOLAND News reported that Ahlers filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission. Monday morning Ahlers publicly announced his campaign to run for the Senate seat currently held by current Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD). 

Rounds hasn’t announced whether he’ll seek re-election. 

State Republican Rep. Scyller Borglum, of Rapid City, is mounting a primary challenge for the post.

KELOLAND’s Sarah McDonald was at Ahlers’ announcement.

We’ll hear from him later Monday on KELOLAND News.

