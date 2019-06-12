Aberdeen mayor-elect outlines priorities

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) -- The Hub City will soon have a new mayor.

Travis Schaunaman won Aberdeen's mayoral race against incumbent Mike Levsen a week ago.

Travis Schaunaman is a businessman.

The 38-year-old owns Production Monkeys, a graphic design business in Aberdeen.

But soon, he'll add another title in front of his name.

Schaunaman officially begins his duties as mayor on July 1, and he has a list of priorities he'd like to get done.

"The first is to reduce unnecessary regulation. I've seen it from the business stance and a lot of things I've had to work with frustrated with the overregulation here in Aberdeen," Mayor-Elect Travis Schaunaman said.

Another priority: keeping younger people in the city.

"I think we lose too many talented youth, so I'm developing a program of mentorship and kind of a speaker series where we cherry pick the kids that have the most potential academically, and we connect them with the successful people in Aberdeen, make sure they hear the stories, make sure they understand Aberdeen is a great place to be successful," Schaunaman said.

He also wants to add more jobs.

"We've had such a focus on manufacturing and that sort of job where it's really blue collar and I think it's time to turn our attention to white collar jobs, professional jobs, jobs that are going to excite the kids in college and in high school," Schaunaman said.

The mayor-elect is settling in for a five year term.

"I think this community has a lot to offer. I think if we market ourselves properly, I think we can really get that message across," Schaunaman said.

Schaunaman did a procedural swearing in on Tuesday.

He'll be officially sworn in on July 1.