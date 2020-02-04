A slice of the Iowa caucus process in Larchwood

Voting took place in more than 1,600 precincts across the state of Iowa for the 2020 caucuses on Monday, and KELOLAND News was at one location in northwest Iowa where two precincts voted.

“We in Iowa get to show up and with our neighbors, show our voice, tell people who we like, who we don’t like, what we like about them, and really talk to our neighbors,” Precinct 5 chair Trisha Kreman of Larchwood said.

Precincts 4 and 5 voted in the Democratic Iowa caucuses in Larchwood. Ahead of the votes, KELOLAND News spoke with people who were set to participate.

“I’m very interested in politics and I’m a Democrat, so this is where I should be,” Sylvia Stettnichs of Lyon County said.

“I think it’s important to be involved, and as a teacher I like to make sure that I am involved, and part of these decisions that are so important to our future,” Janelle Rentschler of Larchwood said.

“I was curious about the process, and I was encouraged by my government teacher to at least go to one of the caucuses, either this one or the other one,” Curtis Dubbelde of Lyon County said.

The three have different answers to the question of what issue is most important.

“Health care is my number one issue because people can’t live without health care- it’s a basic human need,” Stettnichs said.

“Preserving the Bill of Rights,” Dubbelde said.

“Environment is number one,” Rentschler said.

But, as Rentschler and other voters look ahead to November, she says there is something more.

“I don’t feel like I can vote based on what really represents me and who I think represents me best,” Rentschler said. “My main issue is going to be to be with the person who’s going to beat Trump and that’s my goal.”

In the end, for Precincts 4 and 5 in Larchwood on Monday, Amy Klobuchar is receiving the most delegates for the Lyon County Democratic Convention.