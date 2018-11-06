64 Volunteers Helping Count Minnehaha County Absentee Ballots
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - It's shaping up to be a busy day at Minnehaha County's election headquarters.
Volunteers will begin opening envelopes and going through absentee ballots at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Auditor Bob Litz tells us he has 64 people helping out.
The results will be entered into the system at 8 p.m. Tuesday when the polls close West River.
