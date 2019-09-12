1  of  30
3rd Democrat bows out after Hickenlooper Senate race entry

by: The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A third Democrat is bowing out of Colorado’s crowded Democratic Senate primary after John Hickenlooper entered the race.

Former diplomat Dan Baer announced he was dropping out and endorsing Hickenlooper. He was one of the three top fundraisers among the dozen Democrats competing for the right to challenge Republican Sen. Cory Gardner next year. Now all three have left the race to make way for former governor Hickenlooper.

That leaves a field of less-well financed Democrats who don’t have as strong ties to the party’s establishment facing Hickenlooper. Some have grumbled that Washington Democrats are trying to push Hickenlooper on Colorado voters.

Hickenlooper was initially the top choice of Senate Democrats. He chose instead to run for the White House. He dropped that effort in August for a Senate campaign.

