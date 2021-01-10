2021 South Dakota legislative session opens Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – COVID-19 will be on lawmakers’ minds, along with discussions surrounding both the medical and recreational marijuana bills that were voted on this past November.

Along with those topics, lawmakers will still focus on legislation surrounding education and the budget.

“I’m really excited to get back to work and work on some good legislation that will really benefit the people. We’ve been dealing with so many large issues this year, obviously, COVID being one of those. But we’ll have a lot to discuss during this next upcoming session,” Rep. Erin Healy, (D) Sioux Falls, said.

“I’m looking forward to meeting some of the new legislators and we have some new leadership and getting familiar with everybody. Also, looking at what other legislators are putting their focus on. So I’m looking forward to that,” Rep. Tamara St. John, (R) Sisseton, said.